*** Price Adjustment***Quiet Luxury Living on a Countryside Backdrop. This pristine, executive ranch-style dwelling sits on just under two acres of meticulously groomed landscaping. Its interior features 6,000 square feet of modernly styled high-end finishes and an airy, open concept design perfect for hosting. The first floor features an executive office with private access, and an attached four-car garage designed to maximize storage for all your needs. This diamond is one that can't be missed! Come take a look today.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $959,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pleasant Prairie man charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people and injured two others when the truck he was allegedly drivin…
Subway has sold itself to private equity firm Roark Capital, owner of rival sandwich chain Jimmy John's.
What began as simply a meat stand at the HarborMarket and a hobby project for a family farm now boasts a new Downtown Kenosha storefront, offe…
A fast-spreading fire aided by windy conditions displaced 21 people and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the blaze that des…
In an area that’s crazy for cars, the craziest event of all just might be the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In.