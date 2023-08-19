Quiet Luxury Living on a Countryside Backdrop. This pristine, executive ranch-style dwelling sits on just under two acres of meticulously groomed landscaping. Its interior features 6,000 square feet of modernly styled high-end finishes and an airy, open concept design perfect for hosting. The first floor features an executive office with private access, and an attached four-car garage designed to maximize storage for all your needs. This diamond is one that can't be missed! Come take a look today.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $994,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people late last month when the truck he was alle…
Thousands of people across Kenosha have found themselves linked together by a single tragedy.
More details have emerged in the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.
It took numerous months, hundreds of volunteers and thousands of dollars worth of food and prizes to make sure the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary…
Flash flooding from heavy rains sent water into streets, homes and businesses in Kenosha County, and even led to the Public Safety Building’s …