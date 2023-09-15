Welcome to 3112 Concord, where the next chapter of your life unfolds in the lap of luxury. This exceptional premium home is nestled within the heart of the neighborhood on a tranquil, semi-private street, offering an exquisite 2-story residence that was once the model home, standing as the definitive gem of the community. Get ready to be entranced by an array of remarkable features that are uniquely exclusive to this property. From the custom drapery gracefully adorning each window, including those that span the 2-story ceilings in the living room, to the dual staircases that stand as a hallmark of this home's exclusivity, every detail has been thoughtfully curated. The home boasts a colossal island with countertop seating for four at the countertop. The kitchen is complemented with NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES as of July 2023, while the updated lighting scheme transforms it into a haven for chefs and culinary enthusiasts alike. Immerse yourself in the distinctive charm of custom art nooks and built-in shelves in the family room, redefining the very essence of comfortable living. A first-floor office is nicely tucked away for privacy, and the mudroom/first-floor laundry serves as a great transition to the 3-car garage. This oasis of serenity has been meticulously designed with an expert touch, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. This oasis of serenity has been meticulously designed with an expert touch, ensuring an unparalleled living experience. Experience the epitome of privacy in your picturesque backyard, perfectly situated along the 9th hole, providing a tranquil abode for relaxation. Unwind on the serene brick patio, where peaceful moments become a daily ritual. As you step inside, this enchanting beauty captures your heart with its expansive rooms that exude a sense of openness and warmth. The well-appointed kitchen, adorned with elegant granite countertops, stands as both a culinary haven and a gathering place for loved ones. The inviting family room, graced by a warm fireplace, beckons cozy evenings and cherished memories. Discover the luxury of five spacious bedrooms, each offering ample room for comfort and personalization. Surprisingly, this home boasts an impressive four full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, ensuring convenience for all. Venture to the finished basement, featuring a media room that promises hours of entertainment and relaxation. An adjacent game room invites endless fun and leisure. The splendor extends beyond your doorstep, offering privileged access to the community clubhouse. Rejoice in the fully equipped exercise room, unwind in the inviting lounge area, or soak up the sun by the outdoor pool - you and up to four guests will receive exclusive passes. 3112 Concord is not just a home: it's a lifestyle, a retreat, and an embodiment of refined living. Don't miss the opportunity to make this masterpiece your own and embark on a journey of comfort, elegance, and lasting memories. This is your chance to embrace an unparalleled standard of living - seize it now.