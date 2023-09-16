NEW CONSTRUCTION! Building was built in 2020, interior construction completed in 2023. Contractor did not take any shortcuts on this project. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and all new stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors throughout. 4 nice sized bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms with top of the line finishes. Walk-in closets, remote control ceiling fans, energy efficient water heater and furnace. Den on main level could be used as 5th bedroom if needed. 2 car detached garage, fenced in yard, second story deck, all new asphalt drive-way.