SELLER IS OFFERING UP TO $20,000 FOR A 2/1 TEMPORARY RATE BUYDOWN, OR A PERMANENT BUYDOWN! Have you ever dreamed about living on a lake? Or maybe having your very own lakefront weekend retreat? STOP DREAMING ABOUT IT AND CHECK THIS OUT! THIS COULD BE YOUR PERFECT SOLUTION! Breathtaking views of Little Silver Lake, one of the cleanest lakes in Lake County! Enjoy the wildlife and sunset views from your private deck. The list of improvements and updates done in the past few years is incredible: new furnace and A/C system (2019), new custom kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, glass subway tile backsplash, and all new stainless steel LG appliances (2020), new water softener (2021), complete tear-off roof replaced with Timberline HDX shingles (2021), new LVP flooring in walkout basement (2022), fireplace chimney re-lined and firebox re-built (2022). All bathrooms were remodeled with new vanities and fixtures! There is a 650+ square foot finished bonus room above the garage, which could be a perfect in-law suite! The list goes on and on! The large deck was just re-built in 2023! Continuing outside you'll find a two-tier waterfall feature that you can enjoy from the recently added brick paver patio! Wait until you see the HUGE 4 car garage! This is no ordinary garage. It is heated and has a pit for servicing your vehicles! You'll have plenty of room for your cars and all of your toys, fishing gear, yard tools, etc. If that's not enough, check out the ~2000 square foot driveway addition that was added in 2022! This is a perfect place to park your boats, RV, etc.! Down by the lake you can enjoy your 75' of frontage on the included five-section private pier! Only one hour from Chicago! 1.5 miles from the Antioch Metra station and Antioch's quaint downtown! BUY IT NOW AND STILL HAVE TIME TO ENJOY THE LAKE THIS SEASON! WELCOME TO THE LAKE!