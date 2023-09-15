This gorgeous 6 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home with inviting open floor plan in the prestigious Washington Park Subdivision will wow as soon as you walk in the door! Large vaulted two-story family room with two-sided fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the first and second floors. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, island, pantry, eating area as well as a separate dining room and living room/office. This home boasts 6 bedrooms (one on the main floor, four on the second floor, one in the basement) and 3.5 bathrooms. The primary bedroom suite includes a separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. Large, finished basement with bedroom, full bath, and bar. First-floor laundry/mud room for easy access. Attached 2-car garage. This home is located a short distance to Award winning Gurnee schools, Bittersweet Golf Course, multiple Parks, the Hunt Club Aquatic center, Libraries, Metra train station and is also minutes away from the tollway. Tons of shopping and entertainment around - Gurnee Mills Mall, Sam's Club, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Gurnee Park District Aquatic Center and Six Flags all within 3 miles.