Will sell at New List Price! Last chance for this year! Take a look by this weekend or you'll have to wait.Prestigious Beverly Woods location offering a spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath colonial two story! Gorgeous 20 X 40 inground pool w/private fenced backyard that's perfectly landscaped. Eat in kitchen has quartz counters and stainless appliances, separate dining area, formal living rm and huge family rm as well. All bedrooms are nice size, master en suite w/sitting area. Oversized attached garage. Dual heat and air, water heater, pool heater and washer within 2 years new. Gutter guards, sprinkler system, balcony and a full basement with high ceiling just waiting for your finishing touches. Great location on a half acre close to everything yet peaceful!