NEWLY RENOVATED 5 BED / 3 FULL BATH SPACIOUS HOME NEAR GREAT LAKES!! AWESOME COMMUTE & ENTERTAINMENT!! Spacious main floor is great for hosting and entertaining! Full bathroom and bedroom on the main floor, great for guest or in-laws. Jack and Jill entry to 2nd floor. Also has large full unfinished basement and back yard. New drive way located in the front and back! Also, 2 car garage with an above loft that can be turned into an office, storage, or man cave, micro-living space. Awesome commute to the Metra Train Stations North Chicago or Great Lakes UP-N (Union Pacific North) line to downtown CHICAGO, or the Ravinia Chicago. Catch the train to dine or shop in downtown Highland Park or Highwood. Easy access to main highways of Rt. 137 & Rt. 41, including the Great Lakes Naval Base. Great investment property for an AirBNB for military families visiting for graduation.