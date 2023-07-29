Stop the Car!!! Welcome to this immaculate 2020 built home in sought after Glen Crossing Subdivision. This Contemporary open concept floor plan features a kitchen, living room, dinette, formal dining room, spacious den/office, half bath & convenient laundry on 1st floor. The First floor is home to a huge master suite with an oversized walk-in closet, spa like bath with soaking tub, double head shower & double vanities. The 2nd Floor features Generous sized bedrooms that boast ample sunlight, ceiling fans, walk-in closets. Lower level features a huge finished basement with a dry bar. Another bedroom with egress and a full bathroom. Plenty of Storage in the 3.5 car garage and basement. Perfect location, minutes from the highway, downtown Milwaukee, shopping, restaurants & entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $724,900
