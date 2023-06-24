Better than new quality Bear built home. This modified Kingston model has all the upgrades! Including a ''builder finished'' lower level with potential for a full functional kitchen. Currently an expansive wet bar, bedroom, bathroom and walk out for extra finished living space. The split ranch style home has a secluded master suite with upgraded finishes in the master bath. The guest bedrooms have a full bath on their side of the house and the 4th bedroom/office is an added bonus. Deck or patio option for enjoying the relaxing view by the pond. Oversized garage with floor drain, sink, and added room for storage. This home truly has it all
5 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $685,000
