Gorgeous 5bd/4ba historic home Lake views year round once owned by the Case Family. Beautiful structurally solid Tudor style home in the prominent historic district rich with cultural value. Large tree shaded front lawn with wrought iron fencing. Lakefront in back. Large bedrooms with closets and built in storage spaces. Large gas fireplace in living room. Many historic details. Newer single layer roof (2017) stucco repair and paint (2018), tuckpointing (2021), whole house boiler (2022), kitchen appliances (2021), and some windows recently replaced or repaired. New refinished hardwood floors on first floor, painting, lighting and plumbing fixtures, updating throughout.