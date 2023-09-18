This beautiful Hooker Lake lakefront home offers three levels of lake living with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and the finished basement offers a bonus room for that sixth sleeping area. The open-concept living room offers incredible views of the lake. There is a large backyard for your fire pit and yard games or hang out on your private dock when not on the lake. There is also a private boathouse and another large storage building for all your lake toys. Fantastic short-term rental history. Call today for your showing!