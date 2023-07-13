After nearly a month of construction, the Canadian Pacific railroad crossing at 60th Street and 88th Avenue has reopened for traffic, and ahead of schedule.

The crossing closed June 16 for rail replacement, grading, as well as pavement gutter and curb replacement and paving of the adjacent multi-use path. The railroad also replaced the gates and signals at the crossing.

“Just a week after all lanes of Highway 50 east of the interstate reopened for the first time in months, now Highway K is back online, too,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “Working with the railroad to rebuild the crossing was a long process, but I’m pleased that it was finished a bit ahead of schedule, and that another major east-west route is again open to drivers.”

The project, done by Kenosha County and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, was originaly slated to complete by the middle of the summer.

Other routes

As one section of highway opens, another closes.

Part of the I-94 East Frontage Road is closed to through traffic between 52nd and 60th streets until Monday, to accommodate events at Uke’s Harley Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., which is taking part in Harley Davidson’s 120th anniversary celebration.