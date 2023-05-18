The Kenosha Washington Park Velodrome opened for its 96th season Tuesday evening, with bicyclists getting their first official races in for the 2023-24 season.

The historic venue in Washington Park, 1901 Washington Road, will host bicycle racing throughout the summer.

Chris Riva, the Tuesday night race director, was happy to be back. It was a busy night despite the relatively chilly weather, with about 45 races throughout the evening.

“That means everyone is excited to be racing,” Riva said.

She said there are plenty of upcoming events for people to look forward to.

“Any Tuesday night, come on down,” Riva said.

She also encouraged people to try cycling themselves, with bicycles available to rent and lessons offered.

Mia Scarlato, who has been cycling for 14 years, started at the Kenosha velodrome as a young girl. She was happy to be back as well.

“It feels good,” Scarlato said. “It kind of hit me in the face this year, but it’s nice to see everyone.”

She also encouraged residents to come and watch the Tuesday night races.

“It’s free to watch, it’s great entertainment,” Scarlato said. “It’s fast-paced and exciting.”

Now a college athlete, Scarlato noted that the sport had grown in Kenosha in recent years, with more junior athletes participating.

After nearly a decade and a half at the velodrome, she said it was fun to be someone younger kids could look up to, much as she had looked up to older athletes when she started.

With the chilly weather and the first race of the season, it was interesting getting back into the groove, Scarlato said.

“It’s a fresh start, time to dust off the cobwebs,” she said, laughing.

The Velodrome will hold Tuesday night racing every week (except July 4) through Aug. 29, with four major races scheduled to highlight the season.

The first one will be June 27, when juniors take the track for the annual Bill Schulte Memorial Junior Trophy Race.

Then, on July 11, the track once again hosts the Mayor’s Cup, an annual 75-lap points race.

The third annual Susan B. Anthony Women’s Cup is scheduled for Aug. 1, with the grueling 150-lap Bob Pfarr Classic scheduled for Aug. 15.

Other Tuesday night events this summer include the Salute to Military Night on May 30, the State Scratch Race on June 20, First Responders/State Points Night on July 18 and a “Christmas in July” celebration on July 25.

All races are free for spectators to watch from the grass ringing the track.

Tuesday night racing is held under the discretion of USA Cycling, and a valid USA Cycling license is required to compete. Categories may be combined or canceled at the promoter’s discretion, and all dates are subject to change or cancellation due to weather or rescheduling.

On Monday nights, the Velodrome hosts stock bike racing, geared to young riders, from June 5 through Aug. 21.

Stock bike racing is an introduction to track racing. Racers can be anywhere from age 3 to adults. A track bike is not required, as anyone with a bike and helmet can race.

For more information, visit the Velodrome’s website at kenoshavelodromeracing.com.