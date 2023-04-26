Adam Zamora Jr., 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly burglarizing a home and neglecting her children.
Two Kenosha golf businesses are collaborating to help bring their new concepts to the Kenosha golfing scene.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at an apartment building in the 1600 block of 60th Street.
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
An additional 5 million square feet of Uline warehousing could be coming to Kenosha over the next five years, with four new buildings planned …
