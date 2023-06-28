Southeast Conference
Girls Soccer
Kenosha County student-athletes
Player of the Year - Haley Christianson, Bradford.
Co-coach of the year - Todd Hardy, Tremper.
Co-assistant coaches of the year - Enrique Manjarrez, Bradford. Elise Valeri, Tremper.
First team
Christianson. Tremper: Madison Kasianowski, Emily Slye, Kyra Lou, Lauren Thomey, Celeste Chapa. Indian Trail: Evelina Martinez.
Second team
Lilly Lanhart, KB. Zoraya Marquez, IT.
Honorable mention
KB: Ella Bradley, Claire Kobel, Mia Hernandez.
KT: Mia Crabtree, Gabriella Bosovich, Aurdri Allen.
IT: Nami Gerritts, Trinity Englund, Alya Meo.