After six years of planning and building, the Alive Rescue shelter is opening its doors August 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time in Wisconsin at 22520 83rd St.

Alive Rescue has been around for 15 years in Chicago. They're expanding to Salem Lakes after being gifted a barn and land from someone who had adopted a dog from them.

"It was their dream to have a dog sanctuary but they didn't know to execute it, so they were like, 'we can donate it to you if you can execute it,'" Kristen Gerali, the founder of Alive Rescue, said. "That's how it started."

From there, they got to work determining zoning rules, restoring as much of the old barn as possible and creating the space in a way where the animals will "have the least amount of stress."

This is the first time the rescue program will have a physical location. Previously they worked with foster homes and boarding facilities and although they're planning on continuing those partnerships, Gerlai is excited for being able to house more dogs.

"I'm looking forward to saying 'yes' more to animals in need," Gerali said. "On a daily basis I'm getting emails, text messages and phone-calls from our rescue partners asking us for help and I have to consistently say no because we have no place for those animals to go."

Alive Rescue will be able to take in 30 adult dogs, however, if one of those dogs is a pregnant or nursing mom, the amount of puppies she has won't add to their capacity level "because they're reliant on the mother."

There will be 16 regular dog suites, two suites for dogs with behavioral issues, two whelping rooms for pregnant and nursing dogs and a retirement room for dogs that need long-term housing. The barn sits on 70 acres of land, so the dogs have a large outdoor area to play and socialize.

"I'm also looking forward to being able to take in more medical cases because those are really hard to find fosters for," Gerali said. "We'll be able to train our volunteers and staff here on how to take care of those medical cases."

Gerali said they take in "all breeds, all sizes and all ages, no discrimination."