After six years of planning and building, the ALIVE Rescue's "Big Barn" shelter is opening its doors August 26 and 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first time in Wisconsin at 22520 83rd St.

ALIVE Rescue has been around for 15 years in Chicago and now they're expanding to Salem Lakes after being gifted a barn on 70 acres of land from someone who had adopted a dog from them.

"It was their dream to have a dog sanctuary but they didn't know to execute it, so they were like, 'we can donate it to you if you can execute it,'" Kristen Gerali, the founder of ALIVE Rescue, said.

From there, they got to work determining zoning rules, restoring as much of the old barn as possible and developing the space in a way where the animals would "have the least amount of stress."

"So no kennels are facing other kennels," Gerali said. "We put the kitchen in the center because we thought that would be a good buffer for all three separate kennel sections."

Gerali said they tried to make a space that had a "home feel" for the animals.

This is the first time the rescue program will have a physical location to house dogs as they previously worked with foster homes and boarding facilities. Although they're planning on continuing those partnerships, Gerali is excited to have the capacity to house more dogs.

"I'm looking forward to saying 'yes' more to animals in need," Gerali said. "On a daily basis I'm getting emails, text messages and phone-calls from our rescue partners asking us for help and I have to consistently say no because we have no place for those animals to go."

She said when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she saw their shelters empty and they're now seeing the "reverse." She said their rescue partner's shelters are currently "overflowing."

"It's tough because we have this building here. It's ready to go and I'm really excited to open it because I know so many animals are waiting for us to be saved and we're going to be able to make such an impact," Gerali said.

The shelter will be able to take in 30 dogs, however, if one of those dogs is a pregnant or nursing mom, the amount of puppies she has won't add to their capacity level "because they're reliant on the mother."

There will be 16 regular dog suites, two suites for dogs with behavioral issues, two whelping rooms for pregnant and nursing dogs and a retirement room for dogs that need long-term housing. There will also be a walking track around the land for the volunteers to walk the dogs.

"I'm also looking forward to being able to take in more medical cases because those are really hard to find fosters for," Gerali said. "We'll be able to train our volunteers and staff here on how to take care of those medical cases."

Gerali said they take in "all breeds, all sizes and all ages with no discrimination."

In Chicago, ALIVE Rescue does a lot of different "community services" such as a vaccine clinic for low-income families. Gerali said she's excited to figure out where their program is needed around Kenosha.

Gerali said anybody is welcome to attend their grand opening. She said people can RSVP at aliverescue.salsalabs.org/bigbarngrandopening. She also said the event will be "humans only" since they will have adoptable dogs at the opening and more activities.

"It'll just be a fun weekend for people to come and learn about us because I feel like nobody knows we're here yet," Gerali said. "It took a long time and we're really proud of what we built."