Much like the boys two weeks ago, the 2023 Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball team sports plenty of variety.

But in the end, winning matters, and the players that play for the best teams need to earn a little "extra weight" when it comes time to pick awards teams after season.

Whereas it was St. Joseph and Westosha Central dominating the headlines all season long for the boys, the girls are led by the best team in the area, Kenosha Bradford.

Led by head coach Nicole Ferrille and the dynamic duo of 6-foot towers Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer, the Red Devils went 20-7, a school record, and it took a loaded, back-to-back state champion Kettle Moraine to beat them in sectionals.

For her efforts, Ferrille is our Coach of the Year, and Thomas, a Division 1 Evansville commit, is our Player of the Year.

Here's a look at this year's all-county squad:

Player of the year

Neveah Thomas, senior, Kenosha Bradford

What more can anyone say about the 6-foot wonder from 39th and Burlington Road?

Well, Thomas is a big technically, but she has the style, grace, athleticism and quickness of a guard.

She can put the ball on the floor and drive or spot up and shoot, and when she's right, not many players in the state can stop her.

Thomas earned the prestigious Holy Rosary scholarship for Outstanding Kenosha County female athlete, and deservedly so. She was named WBCA All-State honorable mention, Southeast Conference player of the year, Holy Rosary Student-Athlete of the Year and was invited to play in the All-Star All-State Game.

Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

the leadership skills that she has demonstrated over the past 4 years are nothing I have seen before. She is a true definition of a leader on and off the court.