Much like the boys two weeks ago, the 2023 Kenosha News All-County Girls Basketball team sports plenty of variety.

But in the end, winning matters, and the players that play for the best teams need to earn a little "extra weight" when it comes time to pick awards teams after season.

Whereas it was St. Joseph and Westosha Central dominating the headlines all season long for the boys, the girls are led by the best team in the area, Kenosha Bradford.

Led by head coach Nicole Ferrille and the dynamic duo of 6-foot towers Neveah Thomas and Syderah Farmer, the Red Devils went 20-7, a school record, and it took a loaded, back-to-back state champion Kettle Moraine to beat them in sectionals.

For her efforts, Ferrille is our Coach of the Year, and Thomas, a Division 1 Evansville commit, is our Player of the Year.

Here's a look at this year's all-county squad:

Player of the year

Neveah Thomas, senior, Kenosha Bradford

What more can anyone say about the 6-foot wonder from 39th and Burlington Road?

Well, Thomas is a big technically, but she has the style, grace, athleticism and quickness of a guard.

She can put the ball on the floor and drive or spot up and shoot, and when she's right, not many players in the state can stop her.

Thomas earned the prestigious Holy Rosary scholarship for Outstanding Kenosha County female athlete, and deservedly so. She was named WBCA All-State honorable mention, Southeast Conference player of the year, Holy Rosary Student-Athlete of the Year and was invited to play in the All-Star All-State Game.

Thomas averaged 24.7 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.6 steals per game.

"I’m not even sure where to start when I talk about the impact she has had with the success of this program over the last four years," Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille said. "She brought her totals to 1,758 points, making her the all-time leading scorer in Bradford history."

"Nevaeh is also the leading rebounder in girls basketball history at Bradford and the second-leading rebounder in Kenosha County with a total of 1,031 rebounds. She also finished off her four years with a total of 221 steals, 253 assists, and 258 blocks. Nevaeh logged 25 double-doubles this season. But let’s take stats out of the equation, the leadership skills that she has demonstrated over the past four years are nothing I have seen before. She is a true definition of a leader on and off the court."

Coach of the year

Nicole Ferrille, Kenosha Bradford

Ferrille did a great job inspiring her two stars, Thomas and Syderah Farmer, to great things, and turning them into on-the-court leaders.

One of the season's highlights was beating Oak Creek, which finished one spot ahead of Bradford. The Red Devils avenged an early season loss to the Knights by taking them out by 17 points in February.

Bradford won 10 of its final 12 games and was the epitome of "playing your best basketball at the end of the season."

The Red Devils enjoyed an eight-game win streak from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11, and they won two playoff games - both by more than 20 points.

One could make an argument that if the undefeated, eventual state champion Kettle Moraine wasn't randomly in Bradford's sectional, the Red Devils could have advanced all the way to the state tournament.

First team

McKenna Johnson, junior, Wilmot

At one game I attended this season in Burlington, I swear McKenna crossed a girl over 5 feet behind the 3-point line and quickly launched a high-arching, rotating bomb, only to tickle the twine.

Yup, roughly 25 feet from the rim.

This is the kind of insane range displayed on a nightly basis from a girl that already has more than 10 Division 1 college basketball offers including Marquette, Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Let's put it this way - if McKenna can average near 30 points per game next year as a senior, she has a really good chance to be Kenosha County's all-time leading scorer.

Move over, Shelby Coker?

Johnson averaged 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

She scored 34 points in a WIAA Division 2 playoff loss to Fort Atkinson, and scored more than 30 points 10 times as a junior.

On Dec. 8, she helped lead a big comeback victory by beating her own school scoring record with a new record 47 points on 7-for-16 3-pointers. She was able to take the game over late with a combination of fast break layups, jump shots and one-on-one dominance.

Johnson earned first team all-Southern Lakes Conference honors, along with Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-State.

Reese Rynberg, senior, Westosha Central

The bread and butter of a much-improved Falcons squad, Rynberg helped Central to a strong 7-7 record in the Southern Lakes, good for third place.

Reese balled out in a WIAA playoff victory over Waukesha North, going off for 31 points and 16 rebounds.

A first team all-SLC selection, Rynberg averaged 19.1 points per game, the second-highest in school history, and grabbed 9 boards per contest.

She scored 496 points in the 2022-23 season, breaking a program record.

Along with being selected to play in the Racine vs. Kenosha All-Star game, Rynberg finished her career with 1,011 points - the third-highest in Central basketball history.

Rynberg added 52 steals and 54 blocks, and she scored 20 or more points 10 times.

"I think Reese's stats speak for themself, she had a spectacular senior year," Westosha head coach Sarah Vozel said. "She fueled our team on both ends on the floor. Our team finished tied 2nd in the SLC in large part to her. Reese was a 4-time letter winner and consistently proved why that was true. I think she deserves to be chosen for this All-County recognition for her exclamation mark of a season on her high school basketball career. As a senior she showed toughness, leadership and determination after coming off the school's winningest season and losing 6 seniors. Reese filled the shoes of many of the departing seniors both in scoring and defensive presence. She was one of our most reliable players. Coaching Reese was a phenomenal experience. She was so fun to be around and was a great student and athlete."