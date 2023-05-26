Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Even a blind man can see that Eric Kenesie is the real deal.

Despite his somewhat slight frame and otherwise short height of 6-foot-1, the Kenosha native with some impressive genetics is simply a baller on the basketball court.

Just ask every single basketball player that has ever stepped foot on the Kohl Center or UW-Madison Field House basketball courts for the WIAA state basketball tournaments.

They'll tell you.

This kid is special.

No, like, SPECIAL special.

Like 51 points in a state tournament game special.

Like the most points ever scored in the 75-year history of the Wisconsin high school basketball state tournament special.

And did I mention he can play football and baseball too?

For his efforts, Eric Kenesie, the son of St. Joseph Athletic Director Jenny Kenesie, who started four years at guard for Division 1 Louisville, has been named the Kenosha News All-County Basketball Male Player of the Year.

With strong consideration also given to Indian Trail junior Mannaseh "MJ" Stackhouse for the top player, what separates Kenesie is his floor leadership, clutch gene and historical playoff run last winter.