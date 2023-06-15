AmeriCorps, Pringle Nature Center and the Kenosha County Division of Parks work to increase the amenities in Bristol Woods County Park
Related to this story
Most Popular
Zachariah Anderson, found guilty of killing Kenosha man whose body has not been found, sentenced to life in prison
The Mequon man convicted of killing a Kenosha man inside his north side apartment and then hiding the body has been sentenced to life in prison.
Four Kenosha Unified educators were recently appointed to new positions during a school board meeting.
The Kenosha Tap House, 125 56th St., held its soft opening Saturday bringing a self-pour bar to Downtown Kenosha.
Kenosha police continue to investigate multiple shootings after three people turned up at separate local hospitals with gunshot wounds late Tuesday.
Kenosha’s two popular city-operated swimming pools are in danger of not opening for the summer. There aren’t enough lifeguards.