The mistakes that Steve Stricker made during his final round at the American Family Insurance Championship would’ve buried him.

He would’ve gotten in his head, allowed one poor shot to become multiple and fall out of contention.

But the current version of Stricker wouldn’t allow that to happen at University Ridge Golf Course. He steadied himself after each blemish on his scorecard and didn’t just hang on to win, he pulled away over the final stretch to set a tournament record with an 18-under-par 198 after shooting 3-under Sunday.

“It was a difficult day,” Stricker said after a cool, windy round. “Not only the weather, but just fighting my nerves and the emotion of trying to win a golf tournament, especially here in Madison. This was pretty sweet.

“I held it together today … so I’m proud of that.”

Stricker hosts the AmFam Championship, the PGA Tour Champions tournament he and the insurance giant’s leadership began formulating 15 years ago and launched in 2016. There have been times his role as host interfered with his ability to play as well as he wanted. But he found the balance this year and continued the stellar play he’s demonstrated over the past year.

The final round marked his 55th consecutive round shooting par or better, extending a PGA Tour record he set on Friday, and was the largest margin of victory in tournament history at five strokes over Steven Alker and Paul Broadhurst. The win extends Stricker’s lead in the Charles Schwab Cup money list as well.

A crowd of at least 150 people followed Stricker, a Madison resident, around the course, while hundreds of others roared for him at congregation spots around tee boxes and greens. He’d felt that support at this tournament in years past, adding to how badly he wanted to secure a victory at the elevated 18th green. He did so by sinking a par putt of about 9 feet, then pumped his fist, retrieved the ball and kissed his wife and caddy, Nicki.

After signing his scorecard, Stricker addressed fans, volunteers and organizers with tears in his eyes.

“This one definitely means more than probably any tournament throughout my whole career, really,” Stricker said. “Just because … to see (the tournament) come full circle and see what we’ve come up with and what we’ve done over the years is pretty special.”

The win was the fourth on the Champions circuit for Stricker this calendar year, and his seventh since his streak of par-or-better rounds began last June. He plans to take the next two weeks off before the U.S. Senior Open on June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, looking to secure a third major this season after winning the Region Traditions and Senior PGA Championship last month.

Stricker spoke Saturday about the nerves he anticipated heading into the final round tied with Broadhurst for the lead. They were apparent on his first tee shot, when he pushed a wood to the right rough and forced himself to scramble to start the day. But he shook off that error quickly, picked up a birdie and the solo lead at the par-5 No. 2 after Broadhurst started bogey-par, and never looked back.

He had another hiccup on No. 10, three-putting for bogey, but got that stroke back the following hole by sticking his third shot on the par 5 to about 3 feet.

Success on the par 5s buoyed Stricker’s play all weekend, going 14 under on those holes and making pars the two times he didn’t drop a shot at a par-5 this weekend. He was in control of the tournament when he stepped on the tee box at No. 16 with a three-shot lead, but he slammed the door on any ideas Broadhurst had of mounting a comeback with two impressive shots.

Stricker smashed a drive over the trees that lined the right side of the fairway off the tee box, landing and rolling onto the right side of a split fairway. That shot gave him a look at the green, and he fired an iron shot that rolled onto the fringe to set up a 13-foot eagle opportunity. He came up just short, but the tap-in par gave him a four-shot lead and pars the final two holes secured the win.

“I really wasn’t flustered today, surprisingly,” Stricker said. “I have been in other years, and then today, I think I was so determined to do it that I just kept putting my head down.”

Break in store for Kelly

The bright red pantone of a sunburn on Jerry Kelly’s left cheek was one indication. The way his legs and back felt were another.

Kelly’s played a lot of golf the past month and he was feeling it Sunday after the final round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

He shot 2-under-par 70 in the final round to finish at 7 under in the tournament, good for a share of 11th place. It was a disappointment for the Madison native, failing to be in contention for a third title at his hometown event, and he was begrudgingly ready to take a break.

“My legs are gassed,” Kelly said. “Three weeks in a row, and a major, and this week, and extra Monday … I’m going to take two weeks off, but trust me, it’s going to be hard for me to take two days off from working out. I’m going to want to get back at it because I’ve already got a chip on my shoulder.”

Time off the course and out of the gym may be the best thing for Kelly, who sits in 10th in the PGA Tour Champions points rankings after his performance at University Ridge Golf Course. Kelly finished fourth at the Senior PGA Championship last month, and has another major in front of him at the end of the month. The U.S. Senior Open is set for June 29-July 2 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

“I’m going to come in there pretty fired up,” he said.

Kendall enjoys the fanfare

Much of Skip Kendall’s time on a golf course is spent teaching instead of worrying about his own ball. The Milwaukee native and former PGA Tour pro makes his living as an instructor in Windermere, Florida, but he’s an annual fixture in the field at the AmFam Championship. It was the first tournament Kendall’s played this year, and he grinded to 1 under on the weekend, tied for 45th.

“A blast,” Kendall said when asked to describe his tournament. “I haven’t played since last August, so just being here, the support that I got this week, playing in front of a home crowd, there’s nothing like it really.”

He’s tried to get back into competitive fields through qualifying events, but failed to make the cut for the Senior PGA Championship or U.S. Senior Open. He said he’ll try to make the field for the Senior British Open at the U.S. qualifying event July 3 at Firestone Country Club, but otherwise isn’t going to fly around the country for those chances. But the two-time Wisconsin State Open champion said he was happy to play back in his home state.

“The game is getting better,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to play in the rest of the year, but it feels pretty good overall.”

Short Jr. goes long

Wes Short Jr.’s front nine ended with a frustrating sequence of events that saw a course sign come down and walking traffic around a public pavilion shut down.

Short’s wedge shot from the fairway sailed well over the elevated ninth green, bounced beyond the cart path and into a patch of flowers and other plants. After clearing the crowd to create a lane to the green, he appeared to hit his wedge out of the plants thin, and it whacked a tree between him and the green. The ball bounced back and rolled just behind his feet.

He hit the sign, which indicated where the 10th tee and cart return were located, with his club and took it out of the ground. However, a rules official informed him it had to be returned to it spot before his next shot was taken. Short chipped and found the green, and two-putt ended the adventurous double bogey.