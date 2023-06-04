ZION, Ill. -- Multiple Kenosha County area fire departments from both sides of the Kenosha County border with Illinois fought a fire Saturday that caused significant damage to two residences.

The fire was initially reported to the Zion Fire & Rescue Department at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Joppa Avenue.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one residence was already well involved and the blaze was spreading to a second residence next door. The fire spread rapidly to the interior of the second residence, causing significant damage.

Crews quickly were able to confirm that no occupants were inside the homes.

A free flowing natural gas leak from one of the home’s residential meters was feeding the fire and increasing fire growth and spread. Upon quickly determining that the occupants and pets were no longer in either house along with the rapid spread of the gas-fed fire, an interior attack was determined not initially to be a safe option.

An exterior fire attack including the use of aerial ladder truck was necessary until the gas company could arrive and mitigate the gas leak. Crews were then able to enter both structures and ensure all areas of fire were extinguished.

Fire personnel contained the fire to the two homes, eventually extinguishing both fires.

There was extensive damage to both structures and both families displaced. Red Cross assistance was offered to both and accepted by one of the families.

Gas and electric eventually were shut off to both buildings. Fire investigators were called to the scene to assist with attempting to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The homes were secured by a board up company following conclusion of the incident.

Including Zion Fire crews there were 15 units on scene with 29 personnel. Mutual aid was received from Beach Park, Winthrop Harbor, Newport Fire Protection District, Pleasant Prairie, Waukegan, Kenosha, Lake Villa, Deerfield, Round Lake and Bristol. Change of quarters station coverage was provided by Antioch and Libertyville.

No civilian or fire department injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.