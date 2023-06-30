BRISTOL — Already doused in mud from head-to-toe, Brody Jonas, 7, grabbed more handfuls of mud and rubbed it over his entire face before piling even more on top of his head.

Jonas was embracing the spirit of International Mud Day at Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., along with several other children who joined in on the fun in the center's two mud pits adjacent to its main building.

The Mud Day event has been an annual event at Pringle Nature for a number of years, with a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New to the event this year were lawn games, a sprinkler and bubble-making opportunities for children who didn't want to be caked in the goopy, sloppy mud.

Lauren Jonas, Brody's mother, said it was the first time they came to Mud Day, but they live nearby and frequent other programming options.

Jonas said she didn't expect Brody to be so into the mud, but he and his friends were gleefully dousing themselves in the mud before running around trying to give all the other kids hugs.

"He's just becoming a big goofball," she said. "I'm happy with this outcome. That's what this is about, right?"

Maggie Herrin, who lives near Kenosha, came with her son and daughter, who each found aspects of the mud and non-mud activities to enjoy.

"Who would've thought all it took was some mud and a hose," she said.

Like Lauren Jonas, Herrin also regularly visits pringle with her children, and found the event posted online.

"It's summer, it's hot, let's go celebrate Mud Day," Herrin said. "I figure, nine times out of 10 you're trying to keep them from rolling in the mud and getting dirty—let's embrace it."

Pringle Nature Center Naturalist Elizabeth Alvey said the event is a hit because it allows kids to let loose and get dirty, two things they often are asked not to do.

"I think this is always a hit because we spend so much of our time trying to be safe and clean and avoid things like this, and this is one of the few opportunities kids have to go nuts in a safe, fun way," she said. "I think it's really important to have those outlets and have a free public program like this where kids can come and get all their energy out."