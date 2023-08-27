Armand and Kathy Schonscheck of Racine recently marked their 50th wedding anniversary.

Armand Schonscheck met Kathy Schmidt through friends. They were marrked on July 14, 1973, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenosha. They lived in Kenosha moves of their lives.

They have two childrenN: Armand Schonscheck of Portage and Erin (Matthew) Gray of Kenosha. They have three grandchildren.

Armand retired from Chrysler in 2012. Kathy is a homemaker. They are both avid gardeners and enjoy spending time in their north woods cabin.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Our Christian faith and enjoying the same hobbies as well as each other’s company.