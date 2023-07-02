Arnold and Rosemary Snyder marked their 65th wedding anniversary this past week.

Arnold Snyder met Rosemary Brown in high school, asking Rosemary for a piece of paper that he didn’t even need. They were married on June 30, 1958. They have lived in Kenosha for 63 years.

They have five children:Dan and Michelle Snyder, of Whitehall, Wis.; Kelly and Rick Zamitalo, of North Cape, Wis.; Kari and Tony Fisher, of Kenosha; Lisa and Jim Meyers, of Kenosha; and Gregg Snyder, in Heaven. They have 16 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Arnold worked at Chrysler, retiring in 2007. Rosemary worked at Kmart, retiring in 1991.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Love, respect and an everlasting friendship.