The 47th annual Good Old Summertime Art Fair was full of paintings, jewelry, clothing, childrens books and more this past weekend June 4.

In Civic Central Park there were artists everywhere. Ranging from those at the booths selling their work to those coming to potentially buy and gather inspiration.

For Sandy Nebe with Baubles by Sandy, she started making art almost 40 years ago originally just for fun. Sandy was inspired to continue the art of jewelry making after her daughters wedding when she fixed her tiara by customizing it for her.

Now, Sandy and her husband Mike Nebe own Baubles by Sandy and make jewelry together. Mike said oftentimes, their jewelry is repurposed.

"The rocks we find all over the great lakes and out in the desert in Nevada," Mike said. "It's all pretty much natural stuff we find or repurpose."

The duo mainly sell copper jewelry, which Mike said they make from bits of wire they buy or reclaimed copper from demolition sits. Mike said they sell a bit of silver jewelry pieces, but after the price of silver increased, they don't make as much.

"We were talking about stocking up on it [silver], and we didn't," Mike said. "It just gets so expensive."

Since moving to Kenosha nearly four and a half years ago, this is Baubles by Sandy's third time at The Good Old Summertime Art Fair, but the two of them have frequented other fairs in northern Illinois and west of Milwaukee.

As the two of them grow older, Mike said they are shrinking how far they will travel for art fairs. In previous years, the two have gone to Door County to sell their art.

Similarly, Jim Hunnicutt and Kevin Ylvisaker with Plank Road Art also prefer to stay close for art fairs, and especially enjoy coming to Kenosha's for the friendly people and organizers.

Hunnicutt sells watercolor paintings while Ylvisaker creates glasswork. Ylvisaker said he started glass as a hobby around eight years ago and has since combined his business with Hunnicutt to travel to various art fairs together.

"I minored in art in college at [University-Wisconsin] Stevens Point years ago and since I've been back in the states I've picked it back up again," Hunnicutt said.

The two of them exclusively sell their artwork through art fairs, and travel to approximately 15 a year.

Last year, Plank Road Arts even won best in show for The Good Old Summertime Art Fair.