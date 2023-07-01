Jul 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Related to this story Most Popular Shot putter runs 100-meter hurdles to save team from disqualification after teammates injured Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media. Kenosha pastor charged with repeated sexual assault of child A 66-year-old Kenosha pastor is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over several years. Kenosha police investigating death of child in the 2100 block of 56th Street Kenosha police are conducting an investigation into the reported death of a 6-year-old girl in the city’s Columbus neighborhood. Suspect in fatal hit-and-run collision charged, held on $75,000 cash bond The Salem man accused of fatally striking a Kenosha man with his vehicle and then fleeing the scene early Sunday made his first court appearan… Wilmot school board eliminates 22 staff positions, 18 staff receive non-renewal notices Before the 2022-23 school year came to a close at Wilmot Union High School, the district’s School Board unanimously approved the elimination o…