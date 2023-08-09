Aug 9, 2023 49 min ago 0 1 of 3 Monahan Patrick Cantlay putts on the ninth green of the Pebble Beach golf Links during the final round of the at&t Pebble Beach national Pro-am on Feb. 6, 2022, in Pebble Beach, Calif. TONY AVELAR, ASSOCIATED PRESS Rahm Related to this story Most Popular Haribo begins production at Pleasant Prairie facility Haribo of America has started production of its gummi candies at its first North American facility in Pleasant Prairie. Local bar raising funds for bronze Al Molinaro statue, quarter raised of $65,000 A third cast member of the classic American sitcom “Happy Days” could be cast in bronze, with a local bar raising funds to create a statue of … Local group plans protest, accusing Kenosha police of brutality in arrest of wrong man following hit-and-run crash pursuit of suspects The leader of a Kenosha organization that advocates for equity and social justice denounced the actions of local police who she said brutalize… Kenosha area events for Saturday, Aug. 5 Aug. 5 is Sandcastle Day, so get busy building your (temporary) dream house at one of our area beaches. Be careful when the tide comes in! Kenosha police conducting internal investigation into officers' treatment of man detained in July 20 incident An internal investigation is underway into an incident involving the handling and arrest of a man at a local restaurant by Kenosha police foll…