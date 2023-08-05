Related to this story
Most Popular
Three new businesses will open soon at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets as weekday hours are extended for the shopping destination.
Online fundraisers have been launched for the two young adults killed when the truck they were passengers in crashed into the wall of a Kenosh…
An Illinois man died in a reported drowning following a water incident that occurred in Lake Michigan at Simmons Island Beach Saturday night.
UPDATE: Authorities still searching for man accused of setting girlfriend on fire early Sunday in Kenosha County
SALEM LAKES – Authorities are still searching for the man who reportedly set a woman on fire in an attempted homicide before fleeing the scene…
PADDOCK LAKE — A Dunkin’ Donuts and Culver’s restaurant are planned to open this fall in the Village of Paddock Lake, according to Village Adm…