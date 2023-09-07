Sep 7, 2023 21 min ago 0 1 of 3 John Anslow gets Teddy ready for the 2018 dachshund dash during Oktoberfest at Old settlers park in paddock Lake. The event returns this Saturday, sept. 9. KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO Heinz Mattmann and George Albright, both of New Glarus, play traditional swiss alphorns at the 2021 Oktoberfest in Old settlers park. This year's event is Saturday, sept. 9. KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO Oktoberfest celebrations feature plenty of traditional German food (including sausages!) Related to this story Most Popular The Checkpoint, Kenosha's new "nerd bar," opens for business The Checkpoint, Kenosha’s new self-described “nerd bar,” 5301 22nd Ave., is now open, offering drinks, arcade games, board games and more to r… Kenosha Downtown Car Show draws thousands of cars, visitors Thousands crowded into Downtown Kenosha Saturday for the chance to enjoy classic cars and celebrate the unofficial end of summer. Disney shuts off ESPN, other channels on Spectrum in Kenosha ESPN is among a number of Disney Entertainment channels that have gone dark on Charter Spectrum cable systems, including Kenosha. High school football: Brock Koeppel fires state record 9 TDs as Westosha wallops Wilmot PADDOCK LAKE — Brock Koeppel’s arm must be sore. Suspect in string of Kenosha burglaries charged, facing felonies An Illinois man believed to be involved in a string of Kenosha burglaries is now facing criminal charges and held in the county jail.