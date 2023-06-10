the Florida Panthers team celebrate after center Carter Verhaeghe (23), third from left, scored the game winning goal during overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday at the FLA Live arena in Sunrise, Fla.
A 38-year-old Pleasant Prairie man is facing criminal charges for his alleged sexual conduct with children.
the Florida Panthers team celebrate after center Carter Verhaeghe (23), third from left, scored the game winning goal during overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday at the FLA Live arena in Sunrise, Fla.