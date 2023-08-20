Aug 20, 2023 39 min ago 0 1 of 2 Mike Nichols, a Kenosha photographer who explores Chicagoland abandoned structures, poses for a photo in an abandoned medical facility. MIKE NICHOLS PHOTOS An image of the Gary united Methodist Church, which has become a popular location for urban explorers to visit. the church was closed for good in 1975. Related to this story Most Popular Pleasant Prairie man charged in fatal Kenosha crash while allegedly intoxicated A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged in the fatal crash that killed two young people late last month when the truck he was alle… Two friends tragically lost: Remembering Jenna Barrette, Dylan Zamora lost in fatal crash Thousands of people across Kenosha have found themselves linked together by a single tragedy. Bullet-proof windows, steel vault doors: Inside Kenosha's most secure Pizza Hut It has a bank vault door a foot thick. Its windows are bulletproof. Heavy rain results in flooded Kenosha streets, basements; temporarily closes Public Safety Building Flash flooding from heavy rains sent water into streets, homes and businesses in Kenosha County, and even led to the Public Safety Building’s … UPDATE: Court documents detail controversial arrest of couple at Kenosha Applebee's More details have emerged in the controversial arrests of a Black man and woman that occurred inside an Applebee’s restaurant in Kenosha last month.