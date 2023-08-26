The proposed KTEC High School, which would be build on 30th Avenue close to Gateway Technology College.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Members of the Kenosha City Plan Commission had questions and concerns about the conceptional plan of a proposed private high school on the city's north side near Gateway Technical College during a meeting Thursday evening.
Members of the Kenosha City Plan Commission had questions and concerns about the conceptional plan of a proposed private high school on the city's north side near Gateway Technical College during a meeting Thursday evening.