The Sprawling downtown Car Show filled Sixth avenue and adjoining side streets with thousands of classic—and a few newer vehicles.Organizers estimated some 10,000 people from across the region attended the free annual event open to the public.
DANIEL GAITAN PHOTOS, KENOSHA NEWS
Sandi Correa, of Crystal Lake, Ill., drove up to Kenosha in her purple 1967 dodge Coronet for the downtown Car Show.
Tony Puntillo, the downtown Car Show's main organizer, said Saturday "couldn't have gone better" and credited record turnout to the "beautiful" weather. He received a plaque in his honor for his work over 20 years.
Tony Puntillo, the downtown Car Show's main organizer, said Saturday "couldn't have gone better" and credited record turnout to the "beautiful" weather. thousands walked along Sixth avenue and other side-streets to view vehicles.
