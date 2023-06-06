LE MANS, France — NBA superstar LeBron James has been named the official starter for the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans, which this year is welcoming American teams to the world's most prestigious endurance race.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer said he's honored to be included in the celebration of 100 years at Le Mans.

“There’s nothing like seeing and experiencing sports at their highest level,” James said in a statement. “It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motorsport and help celebrate the centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

“I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world-class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”

The twice-round-the-clock race begins Saturday.

The role of honorary starter has since 1949 typically been given to a celebrity. Previous honorary starters include Rafael Nadal, Brad Pitt and Steve McQueen.

• NASCAR scored a victory at Le Mans on Tuesday when the Hendrick Motorsports crew won its class in the pit crew competition.

NASCAR's “Garage 56” is entered in the 24 Hours of Le Mans but not eligible to win the twice-round-the-clock race because the No. 24 Chevrolet is competing in a specialized category.

But the five-person Hendrick team was eligible to win the pit crew competition and it topped 16 teams to capture the GTE class. HMS was the only team to compete with a manual jack.

The Hendrick crew pulled off a final four-tire change in 10.364 seconds to beat Northwest AMR by 0.12 seconds to win the class. Hendrick finished fifth overall.

The Hendrick crew all compete for Hendrick cars in NASCAR's Cup Series.

Garage 56 is a special project approved to participate in the centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car is a version of the second-year Next Gen raced in the Cup Series, and the project is between NASCAR, Chevrolet, Hendrick and Goodyear — marrying the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR's 75-year history.

The NASCAR brigade began arriving in full force on Tuesday, when NASCAR chairman Jim France, Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi all made the journey from the United States. It's an unprecedented collaboration and brought together many top industry minds.

Chad Knaus, who won seven championships with Jimmie Johnson, is spearheading the project alongside Greg Ives, who at the end of last season stepped down as a Cup crew chief for a projects role at Hendrick.

Four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon is expected to arrive in France on Wednesday, when action resumes at the raceway. The No. 24 is being driven by Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and Mike Rockenfeller, the 2010 Le Mans winner.