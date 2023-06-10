SOMERS — Large crowds turned out for “Babies on the Farm” hosted by Jerry Smith Farm Saturday under sunny skies with summer-like conditions.

Baby goats, ducks, horses and even a kangaroo and more filled the grounds at 7150 18th St., as families and friends eagerly ran to pet and feed them. Guests could also pay to go into an enclosure to hold and spend time with specific animals up close.

For one family, they came to Babies on the Farm to hold the fennec fox, Zumi. “She’s a big fox fan (referring to sister Colleen Vana),” said Hannah Gleich.

Vana’s daughter, Grace Norman, 4-years-old, nodded, saying her favorite animal at the event was also the fennec fox.

“This is my sixth summer doing the Babies on the Farm. I started with my son who will be 10 this summer and I think he was about her (Norman’s) age when we started coming,” Gleich said. “We love Babies on the Farm.”

“We wanted our son to be able to meet some of the baby animals since this is his first summer,” said Kristy Hurd, who was with son Augustus Hurd, just 7 months old.

Hurd said being interactive with the animals by feeding and playing with them was her favorite part about the event.

“Gus has been laughing at the goats and smiling,” Hurd said. “I think he’s having a good time,” adding she thinks the goats are Gus’ favorite because of his expression.

The goats were also Madison Jensen’s favorite. Six years old, she said she liked petting all of the animals.

Her mom, Taylor Jensen, said they came for the baby animals. “We’ve been to Jerry Smith’s a couple times, but we’ve never done this before. This was our first time,” she said.

Amy Smith, owner of Jerry Smith Farm, said the baby animals — especially the ducks — helped make the day special for her, but mainly Saturday was about opening the farm again.

“Really it’s just bringing life back because we close around Christmas season,” Smith said. “Now it’s beautiful.”

Smith said Babies on the Farm brings people from the community together. She loves seeing returning customers who have been coming to the event for many years.

“They were in strollers and now they’re like, ‘Hi!.’ It’s neat. They grow with our family,” Smith said. “They just become part of this family. We get to see our summer family.”

The event wasn’t always called “Babies on the Farm.” Originally, Smith said her and her sister created “Babies and Berries.” She said she changed the event because they don’t grow strawberries and people were getting confused.

This year Smith said they incorporated new aspects like many of the vendors and their beer garden.

Saturday kicked off the four-day event, which will continue today, as well as on June 17-18.