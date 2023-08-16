Todd Leipzig wouldn't trade his childhood for anything in the world.

He vividly remembers his family eating some delicious burgers at Big Star and walking down to the Washington Park Velodrome to watch grandpa race around the oval-shaped track.

Grandpa is Bob Pfarr, a Kenosha bike racing legend who started his 60-year cycling career in 1935 at the age of 15 and went on to win national and state championships, a gold medal in the Chicago Pan Am games and compete for the USA Olympic team in 1960 in Rome.

Pfarr passed away in 2006 at age 86, but his legacy lives on at the Velodrome, which nears 100 years old (1927) and is the oldest track of its kind in the United States today. The US Bicycling hall of famer has a 150-lap race, the Bob Pfarr Memorial Classic, and Tuesday night was the 30th year.

Leipzig was front and center, along with his son Tyler, a competitive junior racer, to crown William Zoughaib as the 30th annual winner of the Bob Pfarr Memorial Classic.

It still means a lot to Leipzig, 49, after all these years.

"We've been coming to this for many years, grew up around the track," Todd said Tuesday after the 150-lap race. "Tuesday nights we would come down here for Big Star and watch my grandpa race for many years. More recently, my son Tyler has gotten into racing. Bob raced until he was close to 80 years. We grew up over by St. Catherine's hospital, which was six blocks from here. We'd come down every Tuesday night and have the whole family on the hill. Soon after the track was built, he started racing in his teens. He watched it grow from dirt to what it is now. He really didn't talk much about it. He was just coming down and riding."

"He did a lot of coaching. There were people on the track today that he coached, Rob Springer and Robbie Gauss. Both born and bred Kenosha, and grew up in the biking field. Bob enjoyed mentoring and coaching some of the juniors that were coming up. It always feels good to come down and watch the race. It's always a good time to come down here in the summer time. All year, it builds up to this, so a lot of riders train to get to this level."

An up-and-coming talent

One of those riders that train a ton is Zoughaib, whose win Tuesday night was his third of the last week, he said in the Velodrome infield after posing on the podium with his Memorial Classic trophy, a large, gold cup.

Tuesday's victory provided plenty of drama, since David Kosela led by one point with only 19 laps to go. But Zoughaib knew he had time to catch up and pull off a last-second victory. And he did just that.

Down one point, Zoughaib turned on the jets in the final lap. All he had to do was lap, or pass, one rider at the end to have a chance to win, and he pulled it off. He was able to turn a one-point deficit into a one-point win, 78-77, over both Michael Lanyon and Kosela, who tied for second place.

Zoughaib led for much of the race, but Kosela and Lanyon closed the gap toward the end, and Kosela seemed to be poised to win before Zoughaib saved his best for last. Zoughaib was all alone on the final lap and trailed the pack by a good 100 feet initially. With only about 20 seconds to pass one rider, he kicked things into overdrive and got his points only a few seconds before the finish line.

Whoa, that was close.

"I'm a Ph.D. student for exercise science at IUPUI," said Zoughaib, an Indianapolis native. "I race independently, and I've been racing for eight years. I race for Above and Beyond Cancer team, it's a domestic elite team, it's out of Des Moines, Iowa. It's one of the top 10 amateur teams throughout the country. You have to get good results to get on there. You have to be racing at a high level."

"I was down by one point, and I was thinking all I have to do is get two points. I got worried about Lanyon, so I was thinking I have to get third. I've been working on my sprinting this year, and I knew I could sprint on the final lap, so I knew I had it in me. I had to carry enough speed and just pop it. I got four points in the end, and it pushed me into first place. I've raced with David (Kosela), and he got two points in the end, so I passed him. I actually won on Sunday, and I won a race last Thursday."

Zoughaib added that he's been training with a "phenomenal" coach, and he's been trying to make the right decisions with nutrition, training and recovery.

"I started having things click two weeks ago," Zoughaib said. "I had peanut butter and honey sandwiches, and roast beef and mayonnaise this afternoon. It's homemade stuff, but not salads. I still treat myself. It's just maintaining a consistent diet. There were two times I could relax tonight, but Lanyon attacked at those times."

Zoughaib joked he was driving back to Evanston, Ill. Tuesday night, and his "butt's going to hurt" while driving. He said he took third in the Bob Pfarr Classic last year. He knew he wanted to come back and win.

"Getting track time is the most important thing," Zoughaib said. "It's not just pedal as hard as you can, as fast as you can. Tuesday nights, I have elite training in Indianapolis, and Thursday night we have races. My coach works with me and tries to throw in things."

Some of the best in the country

So how legit is the Bob Pfarr race? Zoughaib lit up when looking at the past winners on the trophy.

"If you look at the list of names on here, Dan Brewer has podiumed at Nationals, he's won in Israel," Zoughaib said with excitement. "Jake Buescher (two-time winner) has done well at Nationals. Daniel Breuer, who won in 2019, is someone I've looked up to."

Zoughaib said his ultimate goal is to podium, or top three, at nationals. He added he had plenty of fun listening to Tuesday night's announcer, Ken Labbe, who entertained the crowd with intriguing play-by-play mixed with jokes and at time over-the-top antics. Labbe's enthusiasm calling the points leaders and winners was firing up the crowd of roughly about 100 people scattered throughout the hill overlooking the Velodrome.

Chris Riva, a Kenosha native and current Pleasant Prairie resident, is the Tuesday night race director, so she does the schedule and obtains the necessary permits. She said the bike doesn't have brakes, and the riders only choose one gear, so they don't really stop once during the 30-mile race. Whenever the wheels are moving, the pedals are moving.

"There's no coasting," Riva said. "That's the part that amazes me. You're moving the entire time. There's no water bottles to drink. We're all volunteers. I've been the director since 2015. It's been around for awhile, and it's important we keep this going."

"Most guys have a full-time job, and they do this because they love it."