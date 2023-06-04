This was the Kenosha Yacht Club's 111 year having a blessing of the fleet, where they bless the waters and pray for a boating season of safety and fun.

However, this year's blessing almost didn't happen.

Deborah Strouf, Kenosha Yacht Club commodore, said on April 3 this year, the club caught fire, but they were fortunate that it was caught before it grew too big.

"It could have been completely devastating to us," Strouf said. "We were told if we waited ten more minutes, we would have lost the entire building and all of the boats that at the time were stored on the dock."

The blessing had a crowd of not only yacht club members, but various "distinguished guests" and "honorable speakers" from the community that gathered to support boating safety. Some of those members included the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Kenosha, Wisconsin Senator Robert Wirch and more.

To member of the Kenosha community, Linda Brunet, she said she came to the blessing not only for the boats to be blessed, but also for the people and safety on the water.

"It was really good. It was short, concise, doing just what we wanted it to do- blessing the lake, the fleet and the people on it," Brunet said.

During the ceremony, Mike Ludtke, president of the Kenosha Yacht Club Foundation, said they are committed to teaching boaters safety as well as bringing in new members.

Cindy Altergott, executive director of the Kenosha YMCA, emphasized the importance of boaters safety and raising a bigger awareness to teaching everyone the dangers of being on the water.

"We don't talk about it enough [what to do if you're drowning]." Altergott said. "We like to say 'flip, float and follow.' Here in this Lake Michigan we have currents. We have a tendency to want to fight against that current, but what you should do is flip on your back and float. Follow the current to where it's going to take you until it weakens."

Altergott said people don't recognize what drowning actually looks like enough. She said despite what may be seen in the movies, drowning is often silent- without any "thrashing, splashing or calling for help."

Altergott said she hopes if people feel unsure whether or not to go in the water, to not go out and make sure everyone understands the environment and conditions before going on the water.

After the gun salute by the Vietnam Veterans Rifle Squad, Rev. Joyce Rinehart from First United Methodist Church and Deacon Terry Maack from St. Peter's Parish blessed the fleet, water and people.