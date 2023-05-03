Bose Elementary kindergarten, first and second grade students traded their classrooms for the many areas of the University of Wisconsin- Parkside library, 900 Wood Road, Friday morning as part of a field trip to learn more about their pollinator patch, what it can do for the environment and why it's important.

From examining worms, listening to read-aloud stories, lessons on local soil and more, Bose students traveled to different stations around the library learned about composting, soil composition, environmental runoff and pollination to take back to school for their own pollinator patch, which was planted last fall.

A pollinator patch is a plot of land planted with vegetation, typically native plants, to promote pollination in an environment. They are planted in an effort to attract pollinators, such as birds, bees, bats, beetles, moths butterflies and other animals that spread pollen from one plant to another, which aid in the process of plant growth used to supply food.

In one station, students learned about the composting process, which enriches soil's physical, chemical and biological properties. Students were then introduced to worms, which are helpful in composting processes, by examining them through viewfinders. They also witnessed worms, dipped in different colored (worm-safe) dyes, travel across a piece of blank paper to create a work of art.

"I think it's really important to connect students to the natural world as early as possible because, once they make that personal connection, they're more likely to care for the earth now and in future years," said Nancy Carlson, director of the WATERshed Program of Southeast Wisconsin Inc.

In a separate station, students were read books by Parkside student volunteers, along with books read by Parkside Librarian Shauna Edson,

"I'm really happy to have young people in the library," Edson said. "I'm happy to have the partnership with Bose Elementary and Root-Pike WIN ... because it's really important to us as the library that we have a space that's a community space."

Students then received a lesson in stormwater runoff using a miniature model for physical demonstration conducted by Kristi Heuser, stormwater resource consultant and pollinator patch program manager for Root-Pike WIN.

"We installed their pollinator patch and UW Parkside offered to host a field trip," Heuser said. "This is another way to get the kids involved with their local university."

The third station at the event taught students about different types of soil, such as clay, silt and sand. Students mixed a pinch of soil from different plastic bags with water from a spray bottle to help them identify which type of soil they had, using cues such as texture.

"I think kids in general like to get their hands dirty. It's very hands-on, and it's teaching them the importance of why you should respect your soil and the environment, because your food comes from it," said Laura Schulz, environmental education manager at Parkside. "I thought it was a cool collaboration and would be cool if other schools did something similar."

Second grade teacher Nancy Friedrich said the collaboration between Parkside and Bose Elementary is "exciting."

"I'm really excited to be making this community connection," Friedrich said. "(The pollinator patch) is a great opportunity (and) we wouldn't have been able to do it without the community's support."