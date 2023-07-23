MILWAUKEE — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning to end Milwaukee’s run of bullpen dominance and give the Atlanta Braves a 4-2 victory over the Brewers on Sunday.

Albies’ 407-foot shot to left center on a first-pitch sinker from Elvis Peguero (1-3) ended a string of 28⅔ consecutive scoreless innings by Brewers relievers. Albies’ opposite-field drive brought home Orlando Arcia and Ronald Acuña Jr., who had singled earlier in the inning.

Atlanta slugger Austin Riley went 0 for 4 to end his streak of five straight games with a homer, which matched a Braves record. Riley had gone 10 for 21 with six homers and 16 RBIs over his last five games, the first time a Braves player had that many homers and RBIs in a five-game span since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

The NL East-leading Braves won two of three in Milwaukee as the Brewers’ advantage in the NL Central dipped to a half-game over the Cincinnati Reds, who beat Arizona 7-3 earlier in the day for their fifth straight victory. The Brewers and Reds open a three-game series Monday in Milwaukee.

Daysbel Hernández (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the win in his big league debut after getting called up from Triple-A Gwinnett earlier in the day.

Milwaukee threatened in the eighth when Willy Adames drew a two-out walk and Sal Frelick singled down the left-field line, but Ben Heller struck out Andruw Monasterio to preserve Atlanta’s lead.

Raisel Iglesias struck out the side in the ninth for his 18th save in 20 opportunities.

Travis d’Arnaud went 2 for 4 with a solo homer and a double for Atlanta. Milwaukee’s Brice Turang hit a 417-foot drive into the second deck of the right-field stands for his first homer since May 14.

The Brewers wasted a bounce-back performance from Julio Teheran, who regained his early-season form while facing the Braves for the first time. Teheran was a two-time All-Star while pitching for Atlanta from 2011-19.

Teheran had a 1.53 ERA in his first six starts after signing with the Brewers on May 25, but he entered this game having allowed 17 runs over 16⅓ innings in his last three starts. He struck out five and gave up just three hits, one run and no walks in six innings Sunday.

Braves starter Bryce Elder also broke out of a slump while allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.

Elder posted a 2.44 ERA through his first 17 starts and received an All-Star Game selection, but he entered Sunday having yielded 12 runs over six innings in his last two appearances.

Trainer’s room

Brewers 1B Rowdy Tellez said he will have 17 stitches removed from his left ring finger Tuesday as he recovers from a freak injury. Tellez hopes to return in time for the Brewers’ mid-August road trip that includes series with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers.

Tellez already was on the injured list with right forearm inflammation when he was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his finger stuck in the outfield wall, ripping his fingernail off and causing a tuft fracture.

“It’s kind of embarrassing,” Tellez said before Sunday’s game. “I feel I let my team down.”

Tellez is so eager to get back on the field that he spoke about the possibility of taking swings as early as Wednesday, one day after he gets his stitches out. He will get fitted for a metal brace to wear on his finger while hitting.

“I need to get back as soon as I can to help them out,” Tellez said.

Up next

Braves: Off on Monday before starting a home series with the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. RHP Charlie Morton (10-7, 3.36 ERA) will start for the Braves.

Brewers: Host the Reds on Monday. The scheduled starters are RHP Colin Rea (5-4, 4.64) for the Brewers and RHP Graham Ashcraft (5-7, 5.77) for the Reds.