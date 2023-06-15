MINNEAPOLIS — A four-run third inning sparked by Carlos Correa, Joey Gallo and Trevor Larnach vaulted the Twins to a 4-2 victory Wednesday and their first series sweep of Milwaukee since 2017, handing the Brewers their sixth straight loss.

Minnesota (35-33) has won four of its past five games. Milwaukee (34-34) tied a season high for consecutive defeats and is .500 for the first time since April 1.

Twins starter Bailey (43) recorded a Ober season high-tying seven strikeouts and two earned runs on six hits. Relievers Brock Stewart, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax each pitched a perfect inning of relief, with usual closer Duran playing an unconventional setup role in the eighth.

Jax earned his second career save.