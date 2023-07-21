Environmental activists briefly interrupted play at The Open Championship on Friday by throwing orange powder beside the 17th green at Royal Liverpool, prompting American player Billy Horschel to intervene.

Police and security guards quickly took action to keep the Just Stop Oil protesters from causing a bigger disruption during the second round. Play resumed not long after the protesters were removed.

Horschel was playing the hole at the time and helped a greenside marshal lead one of the protesters away. The other players at the 17th were Corey Conners and Alex Noren. They were marking their balls and getting ready to hit their second shots when the disruption started. All three players made par on the hole.

The affected area was cleaned up before the next group hit their tee shots.

“They mentioned it to us when we were on 15, 16-ish,” said Zach Johnson, who was playing two groups behind. “They said there might be a slight delay. I couldn’t quite understand what they were saying, but they just said there might be a delay on 17.”

Just Stop Oil wants the British government to stop new oil, gas and coal projects. It has interrupted a slew of major sporting events in Britain, including Wimbledon, an Ashes cricket test and the world snooker championship.

The protesters entered from each side of the elevated green that sits with the Irish Sea in the background. One of them had a flare, police said.

Two protesters were immediately taken away from the green, while two others were escorted away separately.

Local police said in a statement that two men and two women were detained “on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and public nuisance.”

Organizers for The Open Championship said before the tournament they were aware of the possibility of protesters trying to disrupt the Open and had “significant security procedures in place.” They advised players not to get involved.

Soccer

With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half, Spain shattered Costa Rica’s resistance, created the foundation of a resounding 3-0 win Friday and sent a warning to rivals at the Women’s World Cup.

Speculation that Spain was a team weakened by injuries was misleading. They had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind. That the second half didn’t match the first was of little concern.

Two-time Ballon d'Or-winner Alexis Putellas started on the bench, wasn't needed until the 77th minute, and went on to a rousing ovation after her long injury battle.

Though they attacked relentlessly, Spain needed 22 minutes until it opened the scoring — and that came from an own goal. Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net.

Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd, her shot saved by Daniela Solera.

Bonmati was constantly at the hub of things as she had been in Putellas' absence and for Barcelona when she was MVP in this year's Champions league. Barcelona provided the backbone of this Spanish team and its inspiration, its engine.

While it didn't add to its tally in the second half, Spain finished with 45 shots on goal, in itself a testament to its effort and intention.

• Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.

It was a crucial miss for Sinclair, the 40-year-old Canadian who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals. Aiming to be the oldest player to score at the Women's World Cup, she also missed a chance in the 9th minute when she was unmarked at the edge of the box but misfired.