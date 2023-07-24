After missing out on Lionel Messi, Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal made a record $332 million bid for Kylian Mbappe on Monday, an offer which could see the France striker join Cristiano Ronaldo in the oil-rich kingdom.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the offer for its player and has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. Instead, he plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

PSG cut Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday, with the French club determined to sell him unless he can be convinced to sign a new contract.

A new deal now looks highly unlikely with relations between the 24-year-old Mbappe and PSG becoming increasingly tense.

• Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women's World Cup on Monday by beating Panama 4-0.

Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide and completed her treble in the 70th minute. Bia Zaneratto finished off a stunning goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F.

Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.

• Cristiana Girelli's goal in the 87th minute broke a stalemate and Italy kicked off the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Argentina on Monday night.

Italy put the ball in the back of the net twice in the opening half but both times were offside, before Girelli's breakthrough header. Girelli came into the match as a substitute in the 83rd minute.

• Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a 6-0 rout of Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener on Monday.

The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far, with the two-time champions against a Moroccan team on debut at the tournament.

Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list. The Wolfsburg player quickly made her mark on the tournament after missing out on the final of the 2022 European Championship against England because of injury.

Football

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a key addition this year, was carted off the field Monday after being injured and grabbing his right knee.

Gardner-Johnson was hurt during a noncontact drill on the second day of training camp.

The injury potentially is a major setback for a team that invested a lot to improve the secondary in hopes of contending and winning the NFC North this season.

Detroit signed Gardner-Johnson to an $8 million, one-year deal in March after adding cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley in free agency.

He had a career-high six interceptions last season with the Philadelphia Eagles after picking off five passes over three years in New Orleans. Gardner-Johnson has reunited with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn after playing for them with the Saints.

• Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a knee injury when he was struck by a jet ski, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Hines was expected to be the Bills' primary kick returner and a backup running back used primarily on third downs.

Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.

Hines joined the Bills in a trade with Indianapolis last November and appeared in a combined 16 games and started five. He caught 30 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown and ran 24 times for 33 yards and a TD.

Baseball

The NL-leading Atlanta Braves traded for a pair of relievers Monday, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.

The moves could help Atlanta (64-34) fortify its bullpen for the final two months of the season.

The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land Johnson. They got Hearn for cash considerations. He had been designated for assignment last week. He began the season with the Rangers and posted a 10.29 ERA in four relief outings before being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in mid-April.

Johnson should provide immediate help. The 32-year-old was 1-5 with a 6.00 ERA for the Rockies, having pitched 39 innings in 43 outings, striking out 58 and walking 25.