Buffalo Bills top pass-rusher Von Miller will open the season on the physically unable to perform list in allowing him to continue recovering from a torn right knee ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the move coming on the day NFL teams have to cut their rosters to 53 players. ESPN.com first reported the decision.

Miller will be required to miss at least the first four games of the season.

Miller was hurt in a 28-25 win at the Detroit Lions on Nov. 24 and had surgery a few weeks later.

• The Kansas City Chiefs acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders for a sixth-round pick in a rare trade among division rivals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking just hours before the deadline for teams to reach the 53-man roster limit, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Farrell still must pass a physical. That is not expected to be a problem after the Raiders' fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft appeared in all of their preseason games.

The trade for help along the defensive line could be a sign that the Chiefs do not expect All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to report in the near future. Jones has been holding out in the hopes of earning a lucrative long-term contract, racking up millions in fines for missing the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp, their entire training camp and three preseason games.

In a back-and-forth with fans on social media, Jones indicated he would be willing to hold out until Week 8. That would be the deadline for making sure he would accrue a full season and fulfill the terms of his four-year, $80 million contract.

• The Denver Broncos are acquiring Wil Lutz from the New Orleans Saints, reuniting the veteran kicker with coach Sean Payton, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams didn't immediately announce the deal in which the Saints will receive a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Denver.

This means New Orleans will go with undrafted rookie Blake Grupe from Notre Dame. He was 5-for-6 in the preseason with his only miss from 60 yards.

Baseball

Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released Tuesday.

The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sanchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. He was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson hit .142 with 15 RBIs this year. Ten of his 15 hits were home runs. In his first season with the Yankees, he batted .222 with 15 homers and 62 RBIs.

New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.