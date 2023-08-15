Umpire Angel Hernandez lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday.

The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment.

The Cuba-born Hernandez, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief.

“Hernandez has failed to establish a statistically significant disparity between the promotion rates of white and minority umpires,” the 2nd Circuit said in an 11-page decision. “MLB has provided persuasive expert evidence demonstrating that, during the years at issue, the difference in crew chief promotion rates between white and minority umpires was not statistically significant. Hernandez offers no explanation as to why MLB’s statistical evidence is unreliable.”

Hernandez claimed then-MLB executive Joe Torre, who made key decisions over umpires, held animosity toward Hernández dating to Torre’s time as New York Yankees manager.

“Hernandez has failed to show that the criteria Torre used in making crew chief promotion decisions caused the existing disparity between white and minority crew chiefs,” the panel wrote. “Hernandez has made no showing that Torre harbors a bias against racial minorities.”

• The Atlanta Braves recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Grissom, who lost out for the starting shortstop job to Orlando Arcia during spring training, was promoted after the Braves placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Grissom has spent most of this year at Triple-A, hitting .327 with six homers, 50 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. During a stint with the Braves while Arcia was injured, the youngster made six errors in 19 games at shortstop.

Football

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook.

Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory — ending a promising rookie season.

He has been working his way back to the practice field throughout the offseason and the Jets maintained optimism Hall would be ready to play in the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11. His return to practice is a big step toward that happening.

The move comes after the Jets bolstered their backfield by agreeing to terms with Cook, the former Minnesota star who has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons. He was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings.

Soccer

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for “three or four months” because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury, manager Pep Guardiola said Tuesday.

Guardiola said it was a “serious” injury and a decision would have to be made about whether De Bruyne requires surgery.

De Bruyne came off with the injury midway through the first half of City's opening Premier League game, a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.

It is the same problem that forced De Bruyne to be substituted during the Champions League final win against Inter Milan in June.

Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes have extended the lease at their arena in Raleigh for 20 years through the 2043-44 NHL season.

The extension announced Tuesday comes with major renovations to the building and development of the land around it into a dining and entertainment district with multifamily homes, a hotel and a separate music venue.

The agreement was made in conjunction with North Carolina State because the school plays its home men’s basketball games in the arena and football across the parking lot. Setting aside 5 acres of the land for dedicated tailgate space is part of the deal.

The deal includes a $300 million investment from the City of Raleigh and Wake County, $200 million from the team within five years, $400 million within 10 years and $800 million within 20 years, along with 100% of private renovations to the arena the Hurricanes have called home since 1999.