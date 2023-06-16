St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs hitters will have to work a little harder to match the Yankees-Red Sox slugfests from 2019 when they play in London because the fences are being pushed back.

The center field wall will be 392 feet from home plate, seven feet deeper than four years ago, as part of changes that Major League Baseball said came about because of some seat restructuring at London Stadium and not because of the high scores in New York's two wins over Boston.

The Yankees and Red Sox combined for 10 homers over two games playing on artificial turf at the home of Premier League club West Ham. New York won 17-13 and 12-8.

In other changes, the power alleys are increasing five feet to 387 feet, the dugouts will be repositioned, and the foul territory will be greatly reduced to make the whole thing feel more authentic.

Even with the increase, the center field fence would be among the shortest in the majors. The 16-foot wall in center field is back — Michael Chavis’ first inning three-run homer for the Red Sox in the first game barely cleared it. It slopes down on both sides to eight feet around the rest of the outfield.

Down each line will be 330 feet — same as last time — but the seating adjustments will bring fans closer to the field.

The artificial turf is from Montreal — the 2019 turf was donated to the Farnham Park national baseball and softball complex outside London — and the clay is again from Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania.

MLB plans to stage games in London in 2024 and 2026 — with Paris being eyed as a host city in 2025. The Cardinals and Cubs were scheduled to play in London in 2020, but the games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

London Stadium in 2021 upgraded to an LED lighting system. Previously, the stadium lights were covered in chicken wire to protect them from flying baseballs.

The venue was built for the 2012 Olympics and was designed for minimal wind. It's often still called Olympic Stadium. Capacity is 62,500 for West Ham games.

The June 2019 games drew 118,718, a mix mostly of Americans who flew over, expats living locally, and Britons.

Basketball

Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday.

Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

It's not clear how long the process of selling will take to finalize by the NBA's Board of Governors. Jordan is expected to keep a stake in the Hornets, the team he bought in 2010 for about $275 million.

The sale price was not immediately announced. The most recent sale of an NBA team came when Mat Ishbia bought the Phoenix Suns, a deal that when struck in December valued that franchise at $4 billion.

Soccer

Manchester United is continuing contract negotiations with David de Gea, the club said Friday, after the Spanish goalkeeper was left off its retained list of players for next season.

Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood was included on the list, four months after charges against him of attempted rape and assault were dropped.

De Gea becomes a free agent this summer, but could still remain at the club where he has been since he signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove for the most clean sheets last season, De Gea's position has been in question over his ability to play out from the back with his feet.

Manager Erik ten Hag sees that as a key quality for his keepers and United has been linked with a move for Brentford's David Raya this summer.

While De Gea's future remains uncertain, so does Greenwood's despite his inclusion on the retained list.

The 21-year-old striker has not played for United since he was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault in January 2022.

All charges against him were dropped in February this year, but he remains the subject of an internal “process” being conducted by United.

While there has been speculation about whether he will ever play for the club again, he is still under contract until 2025.