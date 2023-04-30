Talor Gooch became the first player to win back-to-back LIV Golf titles after a playoff hole victory against Sergio Garcia at the LIV Singapore tournament at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday.

Gooch and Garcia shadowed each other for most of the opening two rounds and the final round was no different, with both the American and Spaniard never more than stroke apart as they finished at 17-under 196 to force a playoff.

At the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Gooch skirted with the water hazard with his tee shot but played a near perfect second shot into the heart of the green where he easily two-putted for birdie.

Garcia's second shot at the playoff hole found the greenside bunker and the Spaniard was unable to make his birdie giving Gooch his second successive win and a $4 million prize.

For Gooch, it’s the ninth time he’s either led or shared a lead after an LIV round, the most of any player. He’s now led or shared the lead in the last six rounds.

• Pablo Larrazábal shot a tidy 5-under 67 in the final round of the Korea Championship to complete a two-shot victory over Marcus Helligkilde on Sunday.

The Spaniard's 12-under 276 at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea was good enough to secure his eighth European tour title after starting his last round one shot back.

Larrazábal then closed to a five-way share of the lead at the turn on 9-under and pulled away with four birdies in the next five holes to open a three-shot lead that he never relinquished.

Baseball

Pitcher Trevor Megill was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Minnesota Twins on Sunday for cash and a player to be named.

Megill, a 29-year-old right-hander, was 0-0 with a 13.03 ERA in seven games this season for Triple-A St. Paul. He was designated for assignment Tuesday to open a roster spot for right-hander Brock Stewart.

Megill was 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 39 appearances for the Twins last season and 1-2 with a 8.37 ERA in 28 games for the 2021 Chicago Cubs.

Milwaukee said it will assign Megill to Triple-A Nashville. He is the older brother of New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill.

In addition, the Brewers transferred outfielder Garrett Mitchell (left shoulder) to the 60-day injured list.

Basketball

Grizzlies sparkplug Dillon Brooks did all kinds of talking on and off the court during Memphis' first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But his decision not to talk to the media after some playoff losses, including Game 6, which was the worst playoff loss in franchise history and ended the Grizzlies' season, will cost him $25,000 in league fines.

The NBA said Sunday in a news release that Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access” by not participating in “team postgame media availability” during the playoffs. Brooks bolted from the Memphis locker room after Friday's series loss before reporters were allowed inside.

His latest discipline follows his ejection from Game 3 for striking LeBron James in the groin. That was after he called James “old,” embraced his nickname “Dillon the Villain" and led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season, earning a pair of one-game suspensions in the process.

Football

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and receiver Keon Coleman have entered the transfer portal, team spokesman Ben Phlegar confirmed Sunday.

Spartans coach Mel Tucker said on multiple occasions this spring that Thorne, a two-year starter and captain, was part of an open competition to take the first snap next season.

Thorne appears to have chosen to lead another school in his fifth season.

He will have options after going 16-10 as a starter with 49 touchdown passes and 6,494 yards receiving. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Coleman will, too. He led the Spartans with 58 receptions, 758 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches last season in his second year of college.

Soccer

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League on Sunday.

The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes at Fulham. City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leader Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Haaland's goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons, while Haaland's haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign.

Haaland had already overtaken Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game season with his strike in the 4-1 win against Arsenal on Wednesday.

With City still having six more games to play in the league this season, the Norway international looks likely to set a new outright record.