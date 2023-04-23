The reactions from Victor Oladipo’s Miami Heat teammates told the story as he sat on the court, holding onto his left knee as fans watched in stunned silence. Kyle Lowry yelled a profanity. Max Strus covered his face with a towel. Jimmy Butler held his head in his hands, staring at the floor.

They feared he was hurt badly. They were right.

The Heat announced Sunday that Oladipo tore his left patellar tendon, a diagnosis that came after an MRI earlier in the day. The injury ends Oladipo’s season and calls his availability for the start of next season — and likely beyond — into serious doubt. He will need a third major surgery in just over four years, the previous two coming after a quadriceps injury over his right knee.

No timetable will likely be known until after the surgery.

Oladipo’s is the second significant injury for the Heat in the first three games of this postseason against Milwaukee. Eighth-seeded Miami holds a 2-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks going into Game 4 tonight. Tyler Herro was lost for at least six weeks, which probably means the rest of the season no matter how far Miami advances, when he broke his right hand in Game 1 at Milwaukee.

Herro’s injury seemed to open a door for Oladipo to have a bigger role in Miami’s guard rotation; Oladipo played 26 minutes in Game 2 and 19 before getting hurt in Game 3.

Oladipo has missed 255 of a possible 374 games since initially getting hurt while playing for Indiana in 2019. He’s been listed as inactive for 226 of those games, the second most in the NBA over that span behind Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac.

Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty was fined for cross-checking in Saturday’s win over Tampa Bay, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Lafferty was fined $3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

In Saturday’s second period, Lafferty cross-checked Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of Toronto’s goal. Lafferty received a minor penalty for roughing.

The Maple Leafs are already without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenseman Erik Cernak in Game 1 of the series.

Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series, with the two sides returning to action tonight.

Soccer

A third-tier soccer game in Germany was abandoned on Sunday after the referee was doused in beer by an angry fan at halftime.

Relegation-threatened Zwickau’s match against visiting Rot-Weiss Essen did not continue for the second half because referee Nicolas Winter had a cup of beer thrown in his face by a fan, who was apparently unhappy with his decision to send off a Zwickau player and award a penalty to Essen before halftime.

Winter showed Zwickau defender Nils Butzen a red card for bringing down American forward Isaiah Young, then awarded Essen a penalty for hand ball from the resultant free kick.

Simon Engelmann scored from the penalty spot to equalize for 1-1 before the break, when the home fans made their frustrations known.

The match officials waited before the leaving the field. Magenta Sport TV showed the fan throwing the beer at the referee’s face.

Tennis

In control and looking as dominant as ever, Carlos Alcaraz nodded his head from side to side to the tune of the music being played on the Rafa Nadal center court.

The 19-year-old Spaniard couldn’t be more relaxed while sitting on the bench during a late changeover, watching the home crowd dance and enjoying the moment.

Alcaraz got up and continued to impress on the court, and it wasn’t long before he was lifting yet another trophy.

Alcaraz became the first player since Rafael Nadal to repeat as Barcelona Open champion with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, securing his third title of the year and ninth of his impressive young career.

It was the fifth consecutive straight-set win for the second-ranked Alcaraz at his home tournament this year. He is now 10-1 in Barcelona and has won his last 14 tour matches on Spanish soil.